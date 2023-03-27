Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.79. 134,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.