Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. 12,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.