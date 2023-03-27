Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. 1,233,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,307,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

