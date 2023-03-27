Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

