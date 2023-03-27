Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.56. 865,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,992. The firm has a market cap of $338.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.