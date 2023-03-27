McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.66. The company had a trading volume of 420,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

