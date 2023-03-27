McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.31. 605,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

