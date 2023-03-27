McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a market capitalization of $348.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

