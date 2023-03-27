MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MDxHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

MDxHealth Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDXH opened at $2.85 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDxHealth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,504,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,018,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up approximately 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

