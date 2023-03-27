MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEG opened at C$19.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.35. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

