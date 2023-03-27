Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBINN)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.