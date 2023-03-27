Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

