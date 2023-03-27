Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 221.6% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 286,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,070. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.43.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

