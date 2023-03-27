Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 221.6% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mercurity Fintech Price Performance
Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 286,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,070. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.43.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
