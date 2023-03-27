Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 249.6% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.48. 10,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,042. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $230.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

