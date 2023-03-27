Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.47. 308,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,157,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,655 shares of company stock worth $699,126 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

