Mizuho Lowers WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target to $1.75

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $9.00 to $1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

WeWork Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WE opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. WeWork has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

