MKT Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,318 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.95. 2,735,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,204. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

