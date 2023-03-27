MKT Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,551. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

