MKT Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,011,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,617. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $68.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

