MKT Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. 338,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

