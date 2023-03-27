MKT Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.44. 3,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

