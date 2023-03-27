Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Moderna were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.45. 1,449,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,337 shares of company stock worth $90,128,632. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

