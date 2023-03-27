Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 22818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Moneta Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52.

About Moneta Gold

(Get Rating)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.