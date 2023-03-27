Morgan Stanley Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHLAF. Barclays upgraded Schindler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Schindler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.33.

Schindler Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $233.99 on Thursday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.11.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

