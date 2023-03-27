Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,991. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

