MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

