MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,035 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,224,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,138. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

