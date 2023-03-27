MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,270 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.16. 985,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.