MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 293.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after buying an additional 1,047,146 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 153.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after buying an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. 606,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

