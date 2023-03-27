MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Shares of PWR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.19. 306,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,133. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.