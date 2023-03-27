MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,316 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. 3,640,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.