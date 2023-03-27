MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

SFM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. 474,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,571. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

