MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,736,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 792.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,558,000 after buying an additional 1,031,659 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after buying an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 228.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 577,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,928,000 after buying an additional 401,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.23. 217,063 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.