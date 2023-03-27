MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,221 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

