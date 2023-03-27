MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,739 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. 16,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $58.98.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

