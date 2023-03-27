MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,145 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 740,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 167,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,088,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $763.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

