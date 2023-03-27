Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.83

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $275.83 and last traded at $275.55, with a volume of 91019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.07 and its 200-day moving average is $253.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

