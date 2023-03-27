Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRPLY stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

