Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $117.04 million and $1.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003238 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,125.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00326791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00567335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00438787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

