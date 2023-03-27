Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $2,660.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00074009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00150895 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00041139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,791,956 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

