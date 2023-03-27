NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NCC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

