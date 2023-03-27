nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.82.

NCNO stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

