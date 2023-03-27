NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Head to Head Comparison

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoGenomics and Digipath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 4 8 0 2.67 Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGenomics currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Digipath.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digipath has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.2% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGenomics and Digipath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $509.73 million 4.22 -$144.25 million ($1.16) -14.54 Digipath $2.70 million 0.23 -$2.06 million ($0.02) -0.38

Digipath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digipath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGenomics and Digipath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics -28.30% -9.15% -5.31% Digipath -73.57% N/A -117.58%

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Digipath on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. It also provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Digipath

DigiPath, Inc. is a service-oriented independent testing laboratory and data analytics company, which engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

