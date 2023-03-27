Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Shares Down 3.7%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 464,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 779,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netlist in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Netlist Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

