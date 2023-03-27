Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NHS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. 52,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,100. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

