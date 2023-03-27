NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $354.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.01 and a 200 day moving average of $322.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.