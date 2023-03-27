Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $66,563.40 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

