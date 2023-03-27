Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 292.0% in March

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

