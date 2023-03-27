Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 292.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.