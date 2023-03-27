Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NISN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. 45,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.35. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

