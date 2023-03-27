NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at 49.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. NKT A/S has a 1 year low of 49.39 and a 1 year high of 49.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is 45.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered NKT A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NKT A/S Company Profile

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

