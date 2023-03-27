Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSTD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

